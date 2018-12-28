LEO update: Stolen vehicle, DUI result after truck found stuck under house

■ STAFF REPORT

A stolen vehicle find and a DUI were the result of a call based upon a truck stuck under a house on E. Railroad Avenue.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports, on Tuesday, Dec. 18 deputies were called to the location in the 2000 block of E. Railroad for a random truck that was stuck in loose gravel under a home on stilts, and the driver was reported to be asleep.

Reports show that the driver, William Ballinger 36, of North Port was located in the vehicle – asleep – when firefighters, EMTs and deputies arrived. After conducting a DUI investigation deputies arrested Ballinger for driving under the influence, and upon running the vehicle information it came back as stolen out of the Miami area.

Ballinger refused medical treatment and did not appear to be injured. He was transported to Lee County Jail and the vehicle was towed.