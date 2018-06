■ STAFF REPORT

The 10th Annual Ladies Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Boca Grande Pass. The captain’s meeting wil be held on Friday, June 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at PJ’s Seagrille.

Awards will be given out on the Pink Docks after the tournament.

Make sure to check with Melina if you are fishing and have any questions, at 964-0907.