Johann Fust Library Foundation announces new president

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Johann Fust Library Foundation has a new president, and she’s enthusiastic about all the programs that are planned for this season.

New Foundation President Lindsay Major said there are several significant events planned for 2018.

“We are extremely proud that we’re able to get Amor Towles to come and speak at our annual benefit in February,” Major said. “He’s a very well-respected and best-selling author.”

Towles is the author of a book called “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

The book features a Russian aristocrat, sentenced by the Soviets to house arrest in a luxurious Moscow hotel.

“It’s a remarkable story about how this man develops personally and emotionally during this confinement period of three decades,” Major said. “It’s told in a very witty way, with lots of interesting characters, and it has captivated people all over the country.”

Towles did a good amount of traveling through the course of his career, and he sketched out the characters and events of the book over several years. After he built a detailed outline in 2013, he retired from his day job and began writing the book.

“We’re so grateful that we are able to get him here to speak in Boca Grande,” Major said. “The annual benefit is planned for February 20, but the location has yet to be determined.”

This is Major’s third year serving on the Library Foundation’s board.

“My husband and I have been coming here for 20 years, and every year we try to attend the annual library benefit,” she said. “There is always a very interesting speaker, and it’s followed by a lovely party.”

Major said she’s grateful for the many people who are committed to supporting the library and the foundation.

“I feel very privileged to be the president of the foundation this year,” she said. “I truly love this library – it’s so beautiful, and the garden is so lovely.”

She said that whenever she travels, she finds time in her schedule to visit the local public library, to get a feel for the community she is able to visit. She said it makes her thankful that we have such a special library in Boca Grande.

“We have so many people to thank for keeping it alive all these years,” she said. “We have a superb library staff and resources – it’s really a top-notch facility.”

The Johann Fust Library Foundation fall book sale will take place on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to peruse the wonderful collected of donated books available for purchase at a deep discount. There will be hundreds of books for sale: hardbacks, trade paperbacks, children’s books, cookbooks, gardening books, architecture books, coffee table books, and also DVDs, CDs and audio books.

The semi-annual event helps to raise funds for the foundation. The foundation’s primary mission is to maintain the buildings and gardens that beautify the library campus.

In addition to providing upkeep and care for the facility, the foundation arranges and hosts literary events, which are open to everyone and free to attend.

For more information, call (941) 964-0211.