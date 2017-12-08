Historic Preservation Board set to discuss garages, decks at next meeting

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

The meeting agenda and backup materials for the cases are available at the Lee County DCD Planning Section located at 1500 Monroe St., Ft. Myers, FL; the Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 10th St. W., Boca Grande, FL and online at www.leegov.com/dcd/events.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Call to Order/Roll Call/Review of Affidavit of Publication Approval of Minutes – November 8, 2017 Special Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) Case: COA2017-00147, Nick and Susan Noyes Residence, 121 Gilchrist Avenue, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Additions, alterations, and detached garage.

COA2017-00142, Gasparilla Inn “Cottage 39,” 490 Palm Avenue, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Enclose the north existing deck into an enclosed entry porch

Items by the Public; Committee Members; Staff Adjournment – Next Meeting Date: January 17, 2018

A verbatim record of the proceeding will be necessary to appeal a decision made at this hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lee County will not discriminate against individuals with disabilities in its services, programs or activities. To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact Janet Miller (239) 533-8583, Florida Relay Service 711, or jmiller@leegov.com. Accommodation will be provided at no cost to the requestor. Requests should be made five days in advance.

To receive agendas by email, contact jmiller@leegov.com.