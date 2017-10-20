Feed the soulless ones cake, be in their good graces for a year

■ STAFF REPORT

The big day approacheth … the Boca Grande Community Center Costume Contest and Halloween Carnival is slated for Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 1 p.m. sharp.

This year’s cake walk is in need of cakes, and all cakes must be dropped off by Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All cakes donated will be entered into the cake-decorating contest.

Each family bringing children to the event are asked to supply one bag of individually wrapped soft candy prior to the event.

All costume contest entrants should be ready to register for their age group at 12:30 p.m. Age groups are 0-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12 and the Family/Group division. The contest will begin at 1 p.m. sharp.

Following the costume contest, the carnival will include homemade carnival games, gigantic inflatables, a dunk tank, the cake walk and carnival treats. All food and activities held at the carnival are sponsored by the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center and are free for everyone to enjoy.

Another contest being offered at the carnival is a pumpkin-carving contest. Drop off your carved pumpkin by 12:30p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

Volunteers are always being sought to staff the game booths, pass out food and help out with overall preparations for the carnival. If you would like to volunteer or donate a cake, call David Bartels at 964-2564.