BIPS to lead bike path parade

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club is pleased to announce that the Barrier Island Parks Society will serve as honorary Grande Marshal of the 2018 Bike Path Parade.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, and will follow the Bike Path from 5th Street to the Community Center grounds, where the annual Spring Fair will be held.

With funding from the Woman’s Club and other organizations and individuals, the Barrier Island Parks Society began restoration of the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse (“Range Light”) in 2016, along with the creation of new walking paths on the property.

The beautifully restored lighthouse opened its doors in April 2017 and continues to offer climbing tours twice monthly.

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club is proud to honor BIPS for its dedication to the preservation of this island landmark.