Where to take Mom for Mother’s Day? Check this out …

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Fusion Restaurant at the north end of the island is offering a special menu for Mother’s Day with some delicious new dishes available created by Chef Tim Spain. The restaurant will be closing for the season on Mother’s Day, so enjoy it this weekend. Call (941) 855-9700 for reservations.

Show Mom how much you love her by treating her to a memorable Mother’s Day getaway to our little island paradise at The Gasparilla Inn. Let her luxuriate and enjoy a deluxe room at The Inn and a bouquet of flowers just for her upon arrival. Optional Mother’s Day brunch and meal plans are also available upon request. Call (941) 964-4500 for booking details.

Moms can cruise free this weekend on the below-listed cruises with a paid accompanying ticket at King Fisher Fleet in Punta Gorda. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 941-639-0969. Reservations for Mother’s Day weekend cruises cannot be made online.

As of press time, the following list includes trips with openings:

Friday, May 11:

Sunset Cruise 7 p.m., 1½ hours

Saturday, May 12: Cabbage Key

9 a.m., full day – SOLD OUT

Harbor Tour 11 a.m., 1½ hours

Harbor Tour 4:30 p.m., 1½ hours

Sunset Tour 7 p.m., 1½ hours

Sunday, May 13:

Cabbage Key 9 a.m. – SOLD OUT

Cayo Costa 9 a.m., full day

Harbor Tour 2 p.m., 1½ hours

Harbor Tour 4 p.m., 1½ hours

Sunset Cruise 7 p.m., 1½ hours.

Mote Aquarium is offering free admission for moms with the purchase of a children’s ticket on Sunday, May 13. This Mother’s Day offer is valid on May 13 only, and it may not be combined with any other discounts or coupons.

Take a drive to Sarasota and enjoy brunch at Selby Gardens. Sweeping views of Sarasota Bay provide the perfect backdrop for honoring mothers. Michael’s On East will provide an exquisite buffet. The brunch includes a carving station, omelets made to order and a dessert bar. Call (941) 366-5731 for tickets.

Mothers and grandmothers will receive a special deal on Saturday and Sunday at the Sarasota Jungle Gardens. Admission is free with the purchase of a regular ticket. Call (941) 355-5305 for details.