Where do you stand on leafblowers?

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

When you’re sitting on your lanai in the morning, sipping coffee and listening to the birds, the last thing you want to hear is the drone of a leafblower in the background. While there’s no question they often cut down a landscaper’s time at a residence exponentially, there are many on the island who wonder if time saved is really worth it.

Jane Shanley has been an island resident for years, and she’s about done with leafblowers.

“The tranquility of Boca Grande is shattered by the noise and pollution of gasoline-powered leafblowers from early morning to late afternoon six days a week,” she said. “This is not just an irritant, it is a serious problem for human and environmental health.”

Shanley and Boca Grande residents John Foster and Molly and Todd Simonds have formed an anti-leafblowing coalition, if you will, in the hope of gathering more people together who will ask their landscapers not to use the machines in their yards. They have even created signs for their front yards to indicate their property is “leafblower free.”

Shanley said leafblowers can raise an eight-foot layer of dust containing gas fumes, pesticides, herbicides and fecal matter that can stay suspended in the air for three days. This is especially concerning for people with asthma and COPD.

“The air pollutants emitted from a gas-powered leafblower in 30 minutes are equivalent to emissions from 440 miles of automobile travel,” she said. “They blow a stream of air at 200 mph that rips leaves from branches, prohibits new plant growth and damages budding flowers. Not to mention the 90-110 decibel noise level that is damaging to hearing within 30 feet and drowns out all conversation within 150 feet.”

Shanley encourages residents to speak with their landscapers and encourage them to use other methods to tidy up property.

“Your plants and soil will be healthier, the air you breathe will be cleaner, and the whole neighborhood will appreciate the peace and quiet,” she said.

For more information, you can call Jane at (401) 741-8714 or email her at jane.n.shanley@gmail.com.