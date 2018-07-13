West Charlotte County Republican Club golf outing July 21

■ STAFF REPORT

Get your clubs ready for the West Charlotte County Republican Club’s 10th annual golf outing planned to take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 21. The event will be held at the Lemon Bay Golf Club.

The cost is $85 per player if you register by July 14. After that date, the cost to play will be $100. This event is limited to 100 golfers, so sign up now to guarantee a spot.

Registration includes the players’ cocktail party on Friday, July 20 at the Lemon Bay Golf Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Spouses or significant others may attend the party for an additional $25. The guests will get two beer or wine tickets, hors d’oeuvres and live music.

Player registration also includes a continental breakfast and lunch on the day of the tournament, door prizes, individual and team prizes.

Golf attire required – patriotic theme welcomed.

There will be four $10,000 hole-in-one prizes.

Each registered golfer will receive one ticket for door prizes. Opportunities to win more door prize tickets will be available if you land a ball on the designated par 3 green and by participating in the putting contest.

The format will be: SHAMBLE 2 BB of the foursome (everyone tees off, choose the best drive, everyone then plays their own ball from that point to the hole).

Men will play from the blue tees, and ladies will play from the red tees.

Make your own foursome or come as a double or single.

Nonplayers are welcome. The charge is $25 and includes a continental breakfast, lunch, ride in a golf cart (if available) and a ticket for the door prize.

The rain date for this event is July 28.

Mail your registration with a check to: WCCRC. P.O. Box 271, Placida, FL, 33946.

For more information, contact Barb Peszko at (941) 697-7592 or send an email to joba9595@gmail.com.

Lemon Bay Golf Club is located at 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive in Englewood.