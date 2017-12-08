Upcycle your books and make some hedgehog tree art at the same time

■ STAFF REPORT

Do you enjoy holiday crafts? Here is a perfect opportunity to makes something special this year. Learn to create a Christmas tree from a book or magazine.

The Johann Fust Library Foundation invites you to attend a complimentary lesson in the fun art form called “book art” on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Library Loggia.

The class will be taught by Sandy Jacobs, who has made the delightful hedgehog book art currently on display at the library.

Please bring the following supplies to the class:

• A paperback book of at least 120 numbered pages and a magazine or catalogue of about 80 pages. If the magazine has thick pages, 40 pages will do. A few extra magazines and books will be on hand if needed

• Decorative sparkles, glue etc., will be provided, but you may bring anything you like to use for decorations (acorns, ribbons, balls, stars, buttons, etc.).

For more information, call the Johann Fust Foundation at 964-0211.