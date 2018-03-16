Upcoming episodes of the annual Bike Parade and Spring Fair …

■ SPECIAL TO THE BOCA BEACON

Happy Days are almost here! The BGWC Bike Path Parade and Spring Fair are only one week away – Saturday, March 24. “TV Time” is this year’s theme, and Boca Grande will be transformed into a mini-TV studio. If you haven’t already registered your golf cart, bicycle, wagon, or scooter for the parade, “Get Smart!” and look for flyers at locations around town, and sign up soon. Pre-registration ends March 21.

Use your imagination and decorate your vehicle to recreate your favorite TV show. Any “Modern Family” is welcome to participate. “Floats” will assemble at 9:50 a.m. at 5th Street, and the parade will begin at 10:30, led by the Lemon Bay High School band and the honorary grande marshall of the Barrier Island Parks Society. The parade route will follow the Bike Path to the Community Center, where the “Emmy” awards ceremony will take place. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Families/Groups, Children, Businesses, and Nonprofit Organizations.

Following the parade awards ceremony, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club will sponsor the annual Spring Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our own “Parks & Recreation,” the grounds of the Community Center. The fair will feature carnival games, a cake walk, snow cone and popcorn booths, as well as a petting zoo and balloon animal sculptures. The concessions team will be grilling hotdogs, brats and hamburgers. Don’t be stuck with “The Leftovers” that night; stop at the “Gigantic Bake & Take Sale” for a homemade casserole, soup, bread, and sweet treat instead. One new attraction sure to be a prime time hit is a photo booth complete with props. Bring your favorite “Person of Interest” for that unforgettable “Candid Camera” memory.

For more information on the Bike Path Parade, call Joe Wier at Lee County Park and Rec. Department, 964-2564.