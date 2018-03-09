Turn your television to channel 33921, catch the Spring Fair and Bike Path Parade

■ SPECIAL TO THE BOCA BEACON

The theme of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club 2018 Spring Fair and Bike Path Parade is “TV Time,” so you know what that means … bring your favorite TV show to Boca Grande!

Decorate your golf cart, bike or scooter to represent your favorite TV show and join the fun on Saturday, March 24 as the parade rolls along the Bike Path from 5th Street to the Boca Grande Community Center.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m., with prizes awarded in several categories, including children, families/groups, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

After the parade, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club will sponsor a Spring Fair with carnival games, a cake walk, balloon animal sculptures and a petting zoo.

New this year is a photo booth, complete with props for your own “Candid Camera” memory.

Concessions will feature hotdogs, brats and hamburgers for sale. Stop by for a free snowcone and/or popcorn. Don’t forget to pick up dinner at the ever-popular “Gigantic Bake and Take Sale.”

Registration forms for the Bike Path Parade are available at the Community Center and at several locations throughout town. Pre-registration ends March 21, so don’t delay signing up your bike or golf cart for “TV Time.” For more information, call Joe Wier at the Boca Grande Community Center, 964-2564.