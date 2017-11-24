Turkey Hoop Shoot winners announced

Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Boca Beacon hosted the 16th annual Turkey Hoop Shoot Contest last Saturday, Nov. 18, with 41 people competing for prizes.
The tournament was open for children and adults. Ten first-place trophies, seven turkeys between 18 and 25 pounds, nine basketballs and three Publix Gift cards were won.
Individual age bracket winners included:
4 & under = Summer Setterfield
5 & 6 = Harry Duke
7-8 Girls = Anne Tyler
7-8 Boys = Spencer Kolp
9-10 Girls = Grace Parent
9-10 Boys = Trenton Noll
11-14 Girls = Anna Parent
11-14 Boys = Bryce Noll
15 & Up Women’s = Hilary Kolp
15 & Up Men’s = Robert Duke
