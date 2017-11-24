Turkey Hoop Shoot winners announced

November 24, 2017
Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Boca Beacon hosted the 16th annual Turkey Hoop Shoot Contest last Saturday, Nov. 18, with 41 people competing for prizes.

The tournament was open for children and adults. Ten first-place trophies, seven turkeys between 18 and 25 pounds, nine basketballs and three Publix Gift cards were won.

Individual age bracket winners included:

4 & under = Summer Setterfield

5 & 6 = Harry Duke

7-8 Girls = Anne Tyler

7-8 Boys = Spencer Kolp

9-10 Girls = Grace Parent

9-10 Boys = Trenton Noll

11-14 Girls = Anna Parent

11-14 Boys = Bryce Noll

15 & Up Women’s = Hilary Kolp

15 & Up Men’s = Robert Duke

For many more photos click HERE

 

