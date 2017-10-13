Toll booth update …

■ The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority has offered its first update for the GIBA toll building alterations and reroof project, scheduled for completion within 90 days. During active construction hours Monday through Friday, two traffic lanes on island will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts.There will be lane shifts during the course of the project. Therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at 5 mph. Workmen will be present, and the speed limit will be strictly enforced. Week One: The scaffolding and safety netting is being installed. Week two will include the tear-down of the old roof and delivery of the new trusses.

