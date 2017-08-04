Thief finds window of opportunity at South Beach

■ STAFF REPORT

A half-open window alerted a local restaurant owner to nefarious doings at his establishment on Friday, July 28. According to a report by Lee County deputies, the owner of South Beach Bar & Grill contacted them on that day after observing that a back window which opens up over the back bar was half open. Reports state that when the restaurant closed the night before at 10:30 p.m., the window was closed, but it is unknown if it was locked. The report does not indicate exactly what was taken, if anything.