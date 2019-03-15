The passing of Cappy

■ STAFF REPORT

Cappy Joiner, a generational island son and president of the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association, passed away at his Cape Haze home surrounded by his family on the evening of Wednesday, March 13. He was 81.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Fellowship Church in Rotonda. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church in Rotonda. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hills Country Club in Rotonda West.

A complete obituary will follow in a future Boca Beacon issue.