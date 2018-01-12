Tesla Quartet to perform ‘Provocateurs’ program at Boca Grande Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 14

BY SUE ERWIN – Fans of Beethoven and Mozart will not want to miss a performance by the Tesla Quartet on Sunday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

The quartet will feature their unique Provocateurs program, highlighting works from Joseph Haydn and Sergei Prokofiev.

The foursome will do a second performance the following day, Monday, January 15.

“Impressionism in Art and Music,” will include excerpts from quartets by Debussy and Ravel alongside paintings by Monet, Renoir and Degas.

The performance will include pieces by Beethoven and Mozart, as well as a variety of contemporary composers.

Ross Snyder, violinist of Tesla Quartet, started playing the violin when he was three-years old.

“I’ve always been drawn to music,” he said. “Performers naturally express themselves through song. A quartet is a collective performance – it’s like a dialogue, really.”

This will be the quartet’s inaugural visit to the island.

“My parents live in St. Petersburg, so we’ve done shows there, but this will be our first time in Boca Grande.”

The passion of music runs in the Snyder family, as his grandfather was a composer.

The Tesla Quartet was formed at The Julliard School in 2008, and quickly established itself as one of the most promising young ensembles in New York.

The quartet consists of: Ross Snyder, violin

Michelle Lie, violin; Edwin Kaplan, viola;

Serafim Smigelskiy, cello.

The current musicians who make up the group have been performing together since 2014.

The quartet performs regularly across North America and internationally, with recent appearances in Austria, France, China and London.

“We also enjoy taking our performances off the stage and doing community enrichment programs in schools, to introduce the kids to the instruments and hopefully inspire them to develop a love of music,” Snyder said. “We have a regular residency in North Carolina and we’re on the road quite often.”

The connection to the Friends of Boca Grande was initiated through the group’s booking agent.

They are currently doing show shows on the east coast of Florida, and will wind their tour down here in Boca Grande.

Tickets to the show start at $30 for general admission, $60 for reserved and $125 for sponsorships.

To order, call (941) 964-0827 or go online to friendsofbocagrande.com.