Terry Seitz and Mark Futch at History Bytes: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’

■ BY SUE ERWIN

When Betsy Joiner introduced the speakers at the Boca Grande Historical Society “History Bytes” event on Wednesday, February 21, she made sure to remind the gentlemen that the presentation was being recorded.

Island resident Terry Seitz, entrepreneur since 1978, and Capt. Mark Futch, third-generation fishing guide and seaplane pilot, took the stage and shared some very colorful memories of what life was like in Boca Grande during the 1970s and 1980s.

“We had a cast of characters on this island,” Seitz said. “We threw some of the most outrageous outdoor block parties.”

Seitz talked about “The Dirty Dozen” – a group of island guys who would get liquored up at The Temp on Christmas Eve and then proceed to raucously sing Christmas carols during midnight Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church.

“I think we were the reason Father Carosella decided to move the midnight Mass to 10 p.m.,” Seitz said to a laughing crowd.

As part of the presentation, Seitz showed photos of buildings that existed in Boca Grande in the late 1970s and early 1980s, that are no longer here today.

“I moved here in 1978 and bought my first building in 1979,” Seitz said.

He held up a photo of a lady wearing a cowboy hat.

“This dear lady was Marnie Banks – the founder of the Boca Beacon,” Seitz said. “At that time there were two papers on the island: The Boca Beacon, and Out Islander.”

Seitz said when he first came to the island, it seemed almost everyone had a nickname.

“I guess it was a southern thing,” he said.

Mark Futch comes from a long line of commercial fishermen.

His great grandfather, Frank Futch, came to the area in 1876 from Key West. Commercial fishing brought him to the area.

“My dad, Muddy Futch, followed in his footsteps,” he said.

This family shipped smoked mullet to Cuba and traded American cigarettes for Cuban cigars.

“My family started stop net fishing in Boca Grande,” Mark said. “Our family holds the record – 167,000 pounds of mullet in one strike at Coral Creek over four days.”

Futch became a fishing guide in 1975 and started a seaplane business in 1987.

“Many of you here today have flown with me before,” he said. “My very first commercial seaplane customer is sitting here today: Cotton Hanley … I went to pick up his son in Tampa, and that was 38 years ago. I also flew with Bayard Sharp for 23 years. Bayard was just an outstanding human being in every way. He was just a very generous man.”

Futch said you knew it was tarpon season when “Miss Budweiser” was in town.

“Tarpon fishing was so dynamic in 1975,” Futch said. “Corporate yachts would come here to fish for entire weeks at a time – I used to sell them bait when I was a kid.”

He recalls his family would visit a popular man in Cabbage Key who sold moonshine whiskey, and a certain lady would “entertain” visitors.

“I would listen to these stories when I was eight years old – you just can’t make this stuff up,” Futch said.

Futch and Seitz spearheaded “Save The Tarpon of Boca Grande Pass,” a Florida not-for-profit corporation created to advocate for ethical angling and promote the stewardship of the Boca Grande Pass tarpon fishery.

“Our first protest drew 30 thousand followers on Facebook,” Futch said. “Since we started, tarpon fishing has been thriving in Boca Grande.”

For more information on the organization, visit savethetarpon.com.

The event was hosted by the Boca Grande Historical Society and sponsored by U.S. Trust.

The Historical Society is always searching for new volunteers. For more information on how to get involved, visit bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com.

The next History Bytes event will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.