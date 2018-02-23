Temporary bridge over Bayou coming soon

■ SUBMITTED BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BONNIE PRINGLE OF THE GASPARILLA ISLAND WATER ASSOCIATION

GIWA is excited to announce that after several years of feasibility studies and financial planning, GIWA is now proceeding with a much-needed $15 million rehabilitation of the island’s water reclamation facility (WRF) located on The Gasparilla Inn Golf Course. A WRF is a wastewater treatment plant that reclaims or recycles wastewater into water that can be reused for beneficial purposes, including golf course irrigation.

In 1969 the Boca Grande Woman’s Club took a significant step to better our community by sponsoring with GIWA the construction of a wastewater treatment plant for the Island. The desire was to prevent pollution of our beaches and waterways from septic tank failures and overflows, thereby helping to keep our signature resources clean for recreation and fishing. The Gasparilla Inn granted GIWA a 60-year lease to construct the plant on the golf course, in exchange for the exclusive use of the reclaimed water for its irrigation.The WRF has been in operation since 1972, and it is now due for a complete rehabilitation.

This project will include constructing new structures and refurbishing existing structures when possible. The upgraded facility will utilize current state-of-the-art treatment processes and equipment. The reclaimed water from the plant will meet current regulations as well as future regulations that we see on the horizon.

This project has unique challenges, including the following:

To minimize the impact to golfers on The Gasparilla Inn Golf Course, our new lease with The Inn allows construction of the new facilities between May 1 and November 15. Work completed while the course is still open will be carefully coordinated with The Inn. With this short construction season, GIWA will complete the project in phases over a three- to four-year period.

During the construction “off-season,” contractors and equipment will be procured so we are ready to begin the next phase on May 1 each year.

The higher weight limits now allowed on the Boca Grande Causeway bridges make this project feasible, but we still have a weight limit issue with the golf course bridge. The existing bridge to the golf course will not handle the loads necessary to construct the new facility. Our engineers and board have determined that the most practical way to solve this problem will be to construct a temporary bridge similar to the one used while building the southernmost Boca Grande Causeway bridge. This temporary bridge will be located just North of the existing golf course bridge.

It will not allow boat traffic to pass through this area during the months we are under construction. Boaters will still have the option to use the north channel between Boca Grande Isles and the golf course or the south channel out of Boca Grande Marina. The center span of the bridge will be removed and stored at the end of each construction season, which will allow boat traffic to flow unhindered again until construction starts again the following May 1.

The golf course is classified and zoned for “agricultural” use. GIWA was granted a special exception in the past, but to construct this project while the existing plant remains in operation, the footprint of the plant and the leased area will change very slightly; therefore, a request to continue to use the special exception previously granted must be approved by Lee County.

As a part of that approval process, GIWA will be holding a public hearing at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium on Wednesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. to present our plans to the community and answer any concerns that may arise.