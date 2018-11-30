Taste of Boca Grande tickets available now

■ STAFF REPORT

The 17th annual Taste of Boca Grande will be here before you know it, and tickets are on sale now. The date is easy to remember – Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. – because it occurs the day after the Superbowl! The event takes place at the Boca Bay Pass Club, under the tent. The price for tickets is $125, which includes food, drink and music by the Brett Forman Band, returning by popular demand. Nineteen area restaurants will grace the tent. Tickets to the Taste of Boca Grande make a great Christmas present. Make sure to save your ticket stub, because a percentage is tax-deductible. Tickets are currently on sale at the Boca Beacon office, The Boca Bay Pass Club, The Boca Grande Club, The BRC Group, Michael Saunders and Group and Prime Time Steak and Spirits. Tickets are also available on line at hcfb.yapsody.com.