■ STAFF REPORT – The Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center has announced a change of date for the National Theatre Live “Salome’” event that was originally planned for Monday, April 23.

It will take place instead on Monday, April 30. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

Tickets are available for $20 online, by phone at 964-0827 or at the door prior to the show.