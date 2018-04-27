Support BIPS at the 2018 Giving Challenge this Tuesday

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County presents the 2018 Giving Challenge on Tuesday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 2. This year, the Barrier Island Parks Society has been selected to be a part of this fundraising endeavor. The Patterson Foundation will be matching all donations of up to $100 made between noon on May 1 to noon on May 2. The foundation will match each donation regardless of how many organizations one wishes to support.

“The BIPS Board is encouraging everyone to take the Giving Challenge and ‘Be The One’ to support BIPS,” said Sharon McKenzie, Executive Director or the Barrier Island Parks Society.

The fundraising event is available only to nonprofit organizations that have a profile in The Giving Partner.

The Giving Partner reflects nonprofits in our local community that have made a commitment to transparency by answering questions and sharing in-depth information about their community.

“Our goal is to expand awareness of BIPS so that we can broaden the base of those who support our mission to ‘Inspire, Educate and Preserve’ our local natural and historical resources,” McKenzie said.

The 24-hour giving event supports more than 630 nonprofits serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

Since 2012, donors throughout our region have shown their love for local nonprofit organizations by providing more than $28 million in unrestricted funding to support their missions. The 2016 Giving Challenge set a new standard for generosity in our community, when more than $13.4 million was raised in just 24 hours to benefit more than 559 nonprofits listed on The Giving Partner.

Stop by and visit the BIPS Board members and volunteers from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday as they take donations for the organization.

“Everyone is invited to stop in and say hello,” McKenzie said.

You can donate directly to BIPS at https://givingpartnerchallenge.org/npo/barrier-island-parks-society-inc or if you’d like to donate to more than one nonprofit in the challenge, you can save time by going to: https://givingpartnerchallenge.org and entering the names of your favorite charities.

You can also call ahead to pledge at (941) 964-0060 or stop by to pledge in person on May 1 from noon to 8 p.m. or on May 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BIPS helps to support educational and preservation programs at Cayo Costa State Park, Don Pedro, Gasparilla Island State Park and Stump Pass.

For more information, visit barrierislandparkssociety.org.