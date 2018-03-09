If sunshine had a face, it would be hers: We will miss you, Nancy

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

If sunshine had a human face, that face would belong to Nancy Lingeman. She was one of the kindest hearts on Gasparilla Island, both to people and animals, and was always helping out behind the scenes without asking for any recognition.

Nancy, who was born and raised in Indiana, had a passion to become a nurse since she was a young child. After raising three children by herself, she graduated from nursing school and eventually became a surgical nurse. it was in the operating theater where she met her second husband, Raleigh, who eventually brought her to Boca Grande.

She also worked for a time building her own interior landscape design company, but eventually “retired” from that and started volunteering on the island for many hours each week.

She was the first to start an afterschool reading program on the island, and she could frequently be found reading to children from toddler-sized to fifth graders. She and her good friend, the late Dee Wheeler, were always behind the scenes at the Halloween Carnival and the Easter hunt as well. It was at the last Halloween Carnival where her absence was most definitely noted, as she was the calming face on the stage for each of the tiny marauders who approached the crowd and judges.

“We thought about her today, and we miss her, big time,” DJ said during his introduction to the costume contest.

For many years, Nancy was one of the most involved sea turtle patrollers the island has ever seen. From helping to train “Junior Sea Turtle Patrollers” to picking pieces of dead turtle carapace out of the rocks at the south end jetty, Nancy was more dedicated to our wildlife than most. She had more than one injured animal in the back of her car, from manatees to sea turtles to raccoons. She would simply roll her eyes, shrug off the smell and clean up the mess after each odiferous transport.

One of her greatest joys was watching the local birds. She was always one of the first to point out the least terns and snowy plovers when they started to gather to nest on our beaches, and she would fearlessly attempt to wrap a pelican or osprey in a towel to retrieve it from a dangerous situation and take it to safety.

She was a great friend to many and had a wealth of information about the local flora and fauna. Nature and children were her passions, as well as her friends and family.

There will never be another Nancy Lingeman on this island. While she might be fussing in heaven right now that so much is being made over her, she deserves every single bit of fuss we have. It is people like her who make this world a better place, and we all have far bigger and more understanding hearts for having known her.