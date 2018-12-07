Suncoast Humane Society announces December events

To the Editor:

Suncoast Humane Society will hold their popular “Doggie Tales” reading adventures and “Dog About Town” in December on the following dates:

December 7, 1 to 3 p.m., Dog About Town, Petco, Port Charlotte (Tamiami Trail);

December 10, 3:30 p.m., Doggie Tales, Elsie Quirk Library, Dearborn Street, Englewood;

December 11, 6 p.m., Doggie Tales, North Port Library;

December 14, 1 to 3 p.m., Dog About Town, Loose Caboose, Boca Grande;

December 15, 10 a.m., Doggie Tales, Osprey Library;

December 17, 3:30 p.m., Doggie Tales, Venice Library;

December 18, 3:30 p.m., Doggie Tales, Jacaranda Library;

December 21,1 to 3 p.m., Dog About Town, Port Charlotte Thrift Store;

December 22, 1 p.m., Doggie Tales, Port Charlotte Library;

December 28, 1 to 3 p.m., Dog About Town, Pet Supermarket, Venice.

Don’t forget, the 11th annual Tennis Ball, presented by the Boca Grande Club, will be held on January 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boca Grande Club clubhouse. Tickets will go on sale soon and will be $125 per person.

The 11th annual Critter Classic Golf Tournament will be held on April 20 at Riverwood Golf Club, and sponsorships are available. For more information, email tsheesley@humane.org or call (941) 474-7884 extension 406.

All three of our Suncoast Humane Society Thrift Stores need volunteers (Englewood, Venice & Port Charlotte locations)!

Join the team at one of the stores, make friends, and make a difference! All proceeds go to the services, programs and homeless animals of our community.

Contact Volunteer Services Manager Dawn Froncek at dfroncek@humane.org or call (941) 474-7884 x422 for more information.

Executive Director Phil Snyder

Suncoast Humane Society

Englewood