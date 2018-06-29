Summer camp kids say ‘thank you’ to Woman’s Club, community with beach access cleanup day

To the Editor:

Our Boca Grande Community Center Summer Camp kids wanted to say “Thank You” to the island and especially the Boca Grande Woman’s Club for their sincere generosity in creating a fun, educational and rewarding experience this summer. What better way to say thanks than our annual “Beach/Beach Access Cleanup”.

Not to be deterred by the red tide present in the area, the campers trekked down First Street and meandered around each of the five beach access points on Gilchrist Avenue. They finished by walking/collecting on the east side of Gilchrist Avenue.

The kids collected everything: cigarette butts (more than you can imagine), beer bottles and cans (and a few broken ones), old flip-flops, styrofoam cups, straws, cardboard/paper products and a host of other items. As you can see by the photograph, they brought in quite a haul.

Lessons learned through this project and on a constant basis throughout the summer include: respect, responsibility, compassion, awareness, gratitude and empowerment.

Our campers realize that their experiences at camp would not be possible without the Woman’s Club and island community’s generosity. They wanted to give back, even in a small way.

Thank you from the 2018 Boca Grande Summer Camp!

D.J. Keisling

Lee County Parks & Recreation

Friends of Boca Grande Community Center