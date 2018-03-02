Strawberry Festival this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

What makes up the 2018 Strawberry Festival Saturday? Gallons of strawberries, homemade shortcake, hot dogs and brats, three tents of high-end used furniture, 65 silent auction items, books, a dig for dazzling jewelry, fun for kids, a boutique and bargains, bargains, bargains.

Join the United Methodist Women at the Community Center grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 for a fun time and a great cause.

All proceeds from the 20th annual Strawberry event will benefit women and children in need.