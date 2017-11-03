Start tying those flies: Annual GIFT tournament November 21

■ STAFF REPORT

This year the 24th annual Gasparilla Island Flyfishing Tournament, (G.I.F.T) will benefit the Boca Grande Pass Web Cam and Sunset Web Cam project.

As always, the G.I.F.T tournament will be held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, November 21, and everyone is invited to participate.

If you don’t happen to fly fish, you can still support a great cause and drop by the pre-tournament cocktail party/captains meeting hosted by PJ’s SeaGrille on Monday evening, November 20, at 6 p.m. There will be a a raffle of items donated by local businesses, great food, an open bar and a guaranteed good time!

Tickets are $35 at the door, and you can get more details by calling Gasparilla Outfitters at 964-0907 or online at GasparillaOutfitters.com.