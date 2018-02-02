St. Andrew’s, Island School combine forces to ship supplies, handmade valentines to deployed soldiers

■ BY REGINA ROCKEFELLER

Many hands made light work on Friday, Jan. 26 as St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church volunteers joined Island School students and teacher Rebecca Blalock to fill, pack and ship 111 boxes containing gift items collected by the church as part of its Red Bag Outreach program. The boxes also held personal thank you cards and valentines crafted by Island School children, thanking the soldiers for their service and sacrifice in protecting our country around the world.

Blalock was an active duty member of the military for eleven years and is now in the Reserves. She was most recently deployed last year for 12 months.

Island School volunteers packing boxes included Blalock, McKenzie Center, Kaimook Pittavarangsan, Morgan Holmes, Willow Shantar and Zachary Shaffer who are in the fourth and fifth grades, and Jessica Blalock, daughter of Ms. Blalock. These students, Ms. Blalock and a brigade of St. Andrew’s volunteers inserted handcrafted cards into each soldier’s gift box containing much-needed personal toiletries, non-perishable food, candy, gum, nuts, books, magazines, stationery, playing cards, puzzles, personal supplies and other items to remind soldiers of home. St. Andrew’s parishioners donated 75 Red Bags filled with gift items.

A generous member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church contributed approximately $1,500 to pay for international U.S. Postal Service postage to ship the 111 boxes. The Men’s Bible Study group loaded the 111 packed boxes and transported them in the SUV of St. Andrew’s volunteer Randy Eddy to the Boca Grande Post Office on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Some volunteers completed U.S. customs forms at home in advance of packing Friday. Others assembled, taped and wrote out the addresses on priority mail boxes. Still others set up tables and sorted a mountain of gift items by category in the St. Andrew’s Chapter House on Gilchrist Avenue. Church volunteer Judy Ikenberry served an elegant lunch to the hungry volunteers. In addition to the Island School volunteers, Bobbie Allardyce, Ginny Bryant, Sandy Burroughs, Sue Dewane of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Barry and Sue Greenwood, Janet Guenther, Cotton Hanley, Louise Head, Freddie Hoyt, John and Kim Lovo, Loulie Mauran, Gerry Miller, John Rice (who chairs the St. Andrew’s Outreach Committee), Regina and Andy Rockefeller, Sharon Rodgers, Kathy Silverberg, Mary Staniar, and Susan Wilson worked diligently stuffing gift boxes destined for female and male soldiers.

At the close of packing day, Island School students presented several of the Church volunteers with “Kindness Coins” with the inscription, “You made me smile. Sow seeds of kindness wherever you go, Care and thanks will surely grow. Pass it on.”

Teacher Rebecca Blalock explained to the assembled 30 volunteers that the Island School values kindness and encourages its students to give Kindness Coins when they see someone engaging in an act of kindness. The students encouraged the recipients of their Kindness Coins to watch for acts of kindness performed by others in our community and to pass along their coins to worthy recipients.

In years past, St. Andrew’s has sent boxes to soldiers at Christmas time. This year, long-time volunteer Kim Lovo chose Valentine’s Day as the occasion to remember in a tangible way the soldiers defending our country in international arenas. For deployed soldiers, Valentine’s Day can be an emotionally challenging time to be away from family and loved ones.

Again this year, Kim Lovo led this popular outreach program at St. Andrew’s. Kim is serving her sixth year as a St. Andrew’s Vestry member. Alex Lovo, son of Kim and her husband John Lovo of Rotonda West, is on active duty in the military. Eight other members of the St. Andrew’s congregation currently serving in the active military are Blaise Bess, Miranda Boudreau, John Life Ikenberry, Colin Jackson, Anthony Kopp, Andrea Tourville, Renier van Breen and Arch Wilson. The St. Andrew’s congregation prays for their continuing welfare each Sunday.

All outreach activities of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church are open to parishioners and nonparishioners alike. Anyone wishing to join in next year’s Valentine’s Day Boxes for Deployed Soldiers is invited to contact Kim Lovo at kim.e.lovo@gmail.com.