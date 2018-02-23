A sneak peek at the Strawberry Festival silent auction

■ BY SUSAN HANAFEE

A collection of priceless autographs from American heroes and paintings from Boca Grande’s beloved artist, the late Wini Smart, are among the more than 60 items featured in the 2018 Strawberry Festival’s silent auction on Saturday, March 3.

The Festival, in its 20th year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center. The United Methodist Women sponsor the annual event to benefit women and children in need.

The autographs in the silent auction were collected from recipients of the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military award for valor. Since the Civil War, only 3,500 medals have been presented – most by the President of the United States. Today there are only 71 living recipients.

“More than 80 of these American heroes signed the book ‘Above and Beyond’ (the history of the Medal of Honor) at the dedication of the Medal of Honor Memorial in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1999,” said Lois Raedeke, the Festival’s silent auction chair. “We believe these selfless men would appreciate that the monies raised from the sale of the book will go to charity.”

Among the signatures is that of Desmond Doss, a combat medic and conscientious objector who received the Medal of Honor for saving 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. His poignant story was told in the 2016 film “Hacksaw Ridge.” Doss died in 2006.

“Behind each of these signatures is a story of extreme heroism and bravery,” Raedeke said. “We are proud to have this amazing item as part of our silent auction.”

Also donated to the festival are two paintings by Wini Smart, whose artwork graces the homes of many Florida residents. Wini was the founder and longtime owner of the Smart Studio in Boca Grande and Northeast Harbor, Maine. She passed away in September.

Other local artists who will have their works auctioned off for this good cause include George Benisek, Jane Carlson, Ellie Crawford, John “Rocky” Dedrick, Pam Hannah, John Mitchell, Carroll Swayzee, Sue Shaffer and Melinda Thies. Carolyn Humke, who passed away in January, donated a painting. A second Humke piece was given to the auction by Marsy and Dennis Doan.

An opportunity to stay in residences in New York and Chicago also will be part of the auction, along with jewelry, lunches and dinners at popular local restaurants, fishing trips, golf outings and contributions from local businesses.

Peter and Elsa Soderberg are donating a Beef Wellington dinner in their home. This special evening includes a musical presentation by the Boca Beaux. These four Boca Grande residents – Dan Headington, Hal McCombs, Jeff Lehrian and Oakley Johnson – have been singing together since 2016, and their repertoire consists of close harmony, barbershop, Doo Wop, Broadway, Motown and spiritual songs.

“We feel blessed to have so many wonderful and fun items. We encourage everyone to come to the Festival and take advantage of the opportunity to bid on our treasures – and to have a good time while benefitting others,” Raedeke said.

Along with the silent auction, the Strawberry Festival features bargains and a boutique, books, a wine pull, Dazzling Digs for jewelry, fun for kids, a large collection of high-quality used furniture, hot dogs and brats and, of course, strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits by Jan Myers.