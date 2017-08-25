A smooth surface: GICIA bike path resurfacing has begun

■ SUBMITTED BY THE GICIA – It has been more than 30 years since the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA) bike path was constructed and opened to the public.

In that time, with the community’s generous support, GICIA has continued to beautify the 35 acres of property that creates the gateway to Boca Grande.

In 2007, the Bike Path Endowment Campaign was successfully launched, which has allowed significant improvements – including the completion of the 2010 Master Landscape Plan. In the spirit of continued improvement, GICIA has contracted to have the entire path from 1st Street north resurfaced. This work will begin on Monday, August 21. The actual resurfacing will take approximately a week, weather permitting. Once the resurfacing is completed, crews will begin to stabilize and dress the shoulders of the path with sod. Although we don’t expect any major inconveniences for users during the construction, we ask that everyone be aware of workmen being on the path. Slow down when you approach work areas and follow directions as they are given by the work crew.

The GICIA board continues to encourage safety and courteous use of the GICIA’s bike path. Please remember the following rules when utilizing the path:

Persons under age 14 are prohibited from operating golf carts.

All gas-powered vehicles are prohibited.

Golf carts must yield to all other users.

Warn and slow down when passing others.

The shell path is for pedestrian use only.

Users of the path must yield to traffic at intersections.

Bicycles and golf carts must observe the 15 mph bike path speed limit.

Golf carts and bicycles operating after dark must have lights.

Be sure your homeowner’s or rental insurance covers your golf cart.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

The GICIA board encourages everyone to enjoy the beauty of this lovely and important amenity, and if you still have not picked up your GICIA member’s appreciation bike/golf cart horn, please stop in the GICIA office in room #8 of the Boca Grande Community Center.