Skeeters driving you crazy? They are breeding big time

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Mosquitoes seem to be more of a problem this year than the previous few.

And it’s very possible the lack of rain in the late spring contributed to a massive larvae problem occurring in the area now.

Mosquito control depends on the amount of rainfall, and since we didn’t get much rain this year until late May, there was no reason to come out to the island to inspect for larvae.

Shelly Redovan, deputy director of community affairs for Lee County Mosquito Control, said staff treated the island for adult mosquitoes from a ground truck on June 3.

There was a helicopter scheduled to treat the island on June 5, but inclement weather cancelled the plan.

Mosquitoes are known to breed when there is an abundance of standing water.

Redovan said inspectors regularly look for standing water in ditches and open areas. They take dipper nets and do routine tests, then treat the area if needed. The treatments are made up of liquid, powder and granular elements, and the doses have been tested and should not cause any adverse reactions in humans. Workers normally spray in the early morning or late evening.

Wind conditions also make it difficult to treat the problem.

“It’s harder to control the problem from the air,” Redovan said. “We can’t always get to the target areas.”

Boca Grande, Useppa Island, Cabbage Key, Mondongo Island and Captiva areas are scheduled to be treated by Ultra Low-Volume King Air aircraft today (June 9) early in the morning.

To check for areas tentatively scheduled for adult mosquito treatment or to make a request for a treatment, go to lcmcd.com/services-programs/treatment-schedule/.

Statewide Pest Control also has a special spray to treat your yard for mosquitoes that can last up to six weeks. Give them a call at 964-0888.