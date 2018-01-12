Sign up now for the 2018 Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic

The 2018 Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic, sponsored by the Boca Beacon, will begin on Saturday, January 27.

The event is open to all area residents and members and guests of the three island clubs. All ages and all skill levels are welcome to participate in the two-week event.

There is a big change this year for mixed doubles. Instead of having a 70+ category, this will change to accommodate players who are 65 and older.

The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club tournament for 65+ mixed doubles will be held from Saturday, Jan. 27 to Saturday Feb. 3.

The Boca Bay Pass Club 65+ mixed doubles tournament will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

The goal of this annual tournament is to find Boca Grande’s next tennis champions in singles and doubles.

Week one (Jan. 27 to Feb. 3) will include: mixed doubles at the Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club, men’s singles at the Boca Bay Pass Club and ladies’ singles at the Boca Grande Club.

Week two (Feb. 4 to Feb. 10) will include: 65+ men’s doubles at the Boca Bay Pass Club, men’s doubles at the Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and ladies’ doubles at the Boca Grande Club.

The entry fee is $30.

Applications can be picked up at the Boca Beacon, Boca Bay Pass Club, Boca Grande Club or at the Gasparilla Island Tennis Club.

Player applications are due by noon on Friday, the day before the scheduled event, so the tennis pros have enough time to coordinate the schedule.

“This is yet another opportunity for all tennis players on the island to come together, have a great time and engage in a little friendly competition,”

said Dusty Hopkins, publisher of the Boca Beacon.

For more information, call the Boca Beacon at 964-2995, Boca Bay Pass Club at 964-2145, Boca Grande Club at 964-2211 or Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club at 964-4615.