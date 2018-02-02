SHS tops $74,000 in donations from recent ‘Fete for Pets’ event

■ STAFF REPORT

More than 175 partygoers gathered in the Clubhouse at the Boca Grande Club and enjoyed dinner, beverages and a very lively auction for the 10th annual Boca Grande Club Tennis Ball … not to mention that they raised more than $74,000 in support of the programs, services and the homeless animals of Suncoast Humane Society.

Suncoast Humane Society Executive Director, Phil Snyder said, “It was so heartening to see everyone’s enthusiasm as the auctioneer livened the crowd, rallying donations for the Humane Society’s programs. We are once again thankful to the Boca Grande Club and event co-sponsors, Italiano Insurance and Grande Services. The generosity of this community is what allows us to continue and expand on our mission of reducing the number of homeless animals and improving the quality of life for animals and people alike.”

The event serves to kick off Boca Grande Club’s seven-week Professional Tennis Exhibition. Many of these animal-loving tennis pros were in attendance and sharing in the excitement.

The silent auction featured many golf packages, exquisite art pieces, popular dining packages and so much more. A beautiful red golf cart was auctioned to a new loving home. What could be better, except maybe next year’s 11th annual tennis ball.

Boca Grande Club’s 7-week Professional Tennis Exhibition will be held every Wednesday from January 31 through March 14. A donation of the $5 entry fee is suggested, which will also benefit Suncoast Humane Society.

The exhibition is co-sponsored by Gulf to Bay Sothebys International Realty.