■ STAFF REPORT

Stop by the Boca Grande Community Center on Saturday, March 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a Suncoast Humane Society “Fundraising Fiesta” to be held on the lawn. Donors can partake of guacamole from the farmer’s market, chips, salsa and margaritas while listening to a presentation on the next leg of SHS’s capital campaign. Bring your checkbook and help support your local animal shelter.