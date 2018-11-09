Shoot hoops, get a wellness check at inaugural ‘Boca Fest’

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Lace up your sneakers, improve your health and help kick off the first ever “Boca Fest: Catch the Wellness Wave” event in Boca Grande.

A celebration is planned to take place at the Boca Grande Community Center on Saturday, November 17.

The Friends of Boca Grande Comunity Center are proud to host the inaugural “Boca Fest” wellness event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Start the day off by participating in the annual “Turkey Hoop Shoot” at 10 a.m. Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. at the outdoor basketball court. This is a free event for all ages and is sponspored by the Boca Beacon and Lee County Parks and Recreation.

After that, check out the fitness, yoga and tap dancing demonstrations, and stop by the wellness booth.

Kerry Hunter, member of the Boca Fest committee, is currently collecting healthy recipes to hand out to attendees at the event. Those interested in contributing can provide a recipe by sending an email to khunter@ebtfl.com or call Kerry at 941-473-3629 for pickup. Make sure to include your business logo. Recipes should be sent by Thursday, November 15.

There will also be CPR and safety demonstrations, a bloodmobile, flu shots and health screenings.

A 2-mile “fun walk” will take place on the GICIA bike path.

Participants will have a chance to win a door prize. The participant with the best poker hand at the end of the walk will win a prize donated by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. Prizes will be awarded on the outdoor stage. Register under the pavilion between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Here’s how it will work: Attendees will draw one playing card to begin, walk the route to draw four more cards, and have a complete five-card hand by finishing the route. The walk should take approximately 25 to 45 minutes.

The event is being sponsored by Englewood Bank & Trust, Boca Grande Health Clinic, Boca Grande Fire Department, Boca Grande Woman’s Club, Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, Lee County Parks & Recreation and Friends of Boca Grande Community Center.

An art and garden exhibit by The Island School students will also be on display.

“We tried to plan the event so there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Debbie Frank, program director at Friends of Boca Grande Community Center.

For more information, visit friendsofbocagrande.org.