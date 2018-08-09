Search for scallops coming soon

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Great Bay Scallop Search is planned for this area is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. The purpose of the resource monitoring program is to document the health and status of bay scallops populations by snorkeling and looking for scallops in select areas. This is a no-harvest event.

Organizers are recruiting volunteers with shallow-draft boats, canoes or kayaks. Snorkelers without boats are welcome, but space on boats will be limited.

Volunteers should bring sunscreen, a mask, snorkel and gloves, and be able to swim 150 feet.

Scallop searchers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Cape Haze Marina, 8214 Harborside Circle in Englewood to receive survey equipment and instructions for the monitoring event. Lunch will be provided when you return to the marina.

Boaters who have participated in a previous scallop search will be able to pick up their equipment at the Placida public boat ramp the morning of the event and proceed directly to their assigned survey site.

Reservations are required to participate in the event, and space is limited. Reserve your spot at https://goo.gl/4T4eT4.

If you live south of Boca Grande and would like to participate in the search at Pineland Marina on Pine Island, reservations are required to participate in that event. Jet skis are not allowed. Reserve your spot by calling the Lee County extension office at (230) 707-1267, or send an email to Joy Hazell at hazelleje@leegov.com.