Scholarships available now for summer camp

■ STAFF REPORT

Friends of Boca Grande Community Center announce that applications for the Dee Wheeler Children’s Fund Scholarships for Lee County Summer Camp are now being accepted. You can obtain an application from the Friends office at the Community Center or by emailing D.J. Keisling at djkeisling@friendsofbocagrande.org.

The deadline for submitting the application and all necessary documentation to the Friends office is Monday, April 30, 2018.

In 2008, the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center created the Dee Wheeler Children’s Fund to honor Dee for her 32 years of service and her tireless effort in instituting many of the programs at the Center that benefited the children of our community. Summer camp was a program that was always “near and dear” to Dee.

Now in its tenth year, the DWCF has provided for many children to attend summer camp who might not otherwise have had the opportunity. These stipends are awarded to students who live on the island, attend The Island School or whose parents work full-time on the island and who demonstrate a need. Last summer, 102 weeks (17 children) of summer camp fun were given to children.

If you are interested in donating in memory of Dee to this worthwhile cause, please contact the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center at 964-0827.