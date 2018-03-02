Saying goodbye to Pedalin’ Patty

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

She knew everyone’s birthday. She wasn’t afraid to show anyone she met how much she loved them. She was a very special part of Boca Grande life for many years.

“Pedalin’ Patty” has passed away, and she takes with her a piece of many hearts. Patricia (Patty) P. Goodwin, 79, of Port Charlotte passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. She was born in Charlotte, N.C. on December 8, 1938.

Patty lived with her mother, Louise Hoffman, in Boca Grande for more than 30 years. She was member of Lighthouse Methodist Church.

Surviving sisters are Dolores Treece of Ashville, N.C. and Boca Grande; Mamie Baucom of Charleston, S.C.; Peggy (and Fred) Sprankle of Deltona, Florida; and Anne (and Dave) Haehnle of Greenwood, S.C.

She has 11 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 5 from 10 to 11:00 a.m., with funeral services to follow at Lemon Bay Funeral Home of Englewood. She will be buried at Gulf Pines Memorial Park of Englewood.

You may express your condolences to the family at lemonbayfh.com.

Lemon Bay Funeral Home has been selected to handle the arrangements.

The number of lives Patty affected on this island was vast. She was out on her three-wheeled bicycle every day, sometimes pedaling miles and miles to visit with her friends and see what was going on.

Bike parades on Easter, the Fourth of July and at the Woman’s Club Bike Parade were her favorites. She could dress her bike up more elaborately than anyone, and her costumes were second to none.

It’s very hard to say goodbye to a legendary heart like hers. Her crazy laugh would echo through the streets, and if she spotted you even a block away, you knew it. Everyone was special to her, everyone was family.

Here are a few thoughts from some of the people of Boca Grande who knew her well:

“Bicycle Patty was part of Island life. She was always watching, always smiling and ready to chat and tell you about local happenings. She never met a stranger … may we all be as happy as she was riding that giant tricycle all over town!” – Darlene Edic Crawford

“Patty would remember everyone’s birthday, and I mean everyone! She would make a point of tracking you down just to tell you happy birthday. I was always amazed at that.” – Becky Silcox Marten

“All heart … unless Andrew took her bike. Then his nose hurt! She could throw a can, oh man! Amazing accuracy, and she gladly would spend a can on a man! It’s my fondest memory; it was hilarious! After that he never took off on her bike again, and I think he has a scar on his nose from it too! She would put miles on that 3-wheeler, though. Miles, I tell ya. She was everywhere, and she always had the biggest of smiles.” – Merritt “Scooter” Darna

“Patty would always ask me about Tori. She would say, ‘How her?’ She would also ask me what Tori was cooking.” – Skip Perry

“She was always smiling and happy. There was never a moment that she didn’t stop to spark up a conversation. She was such a kind soul.” – Cindy Childs Crespo