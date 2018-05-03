Resident thanks Friends for smashing season

To the Editor:

Much praise and thanks are due to Marta Howell and the staff of the Friends of Boca Grande for their marvelous program of almost 120 events.

The range and very high quality of the programs Marta was able to organize speak very well of her efforts. The Presidents Series, as well as the WW II in the Pacific should compare very well with similar events across the country. To attract the quality of people such as Larry Kudlow, Rich Frank and especially Jon Meacham & Jim Hornfischer is a testament to the enthusiasm of the people of Boca Grande.

WELL DONE. I can’t wait to see the schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Charley Stark,

Boca Grande