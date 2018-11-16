‘RESCUE ME!’ – A musical review of love songs to Boca Grande’s pets.

■ STAFF REPORT

On Thursday, Dec 6 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. performances, the Crowninshield Community House is going to rock with music, laughter and dance as over 20 of Boca Grande’s favorite performers sing love songs to their pets in “Rescue Me!” Created and directed by Erica Ress Martin for the Suncoast Humane Society’s capital campaign, this “fun-raising” musical event is a show like no other.

Imagine Ann Fletcher as Shirley Temple singing, “How Much Is that Doggy in the Window?” And John Thomas singing, “Me and My Shadow,” with the Tappers dancing to it, as only they can. Carol Elwood and a group dressed as cats sing, “I Feel Kitty.” Then James Martin tries to decide which one to adopt, singing, “What’s New Pussycat?”

The list of performers goes on and on, including: Jerry Edgerton, Bob Fletcher, Robbin Gilligan, Carol B. Forrester, Nathan Forrester, Kathi Hustedt, Betsy Joiner, Roger Lewis, Erica Martin, Gary Martin, John Moenning, Mary Jeanne Moorman, Andrea Nielsen, Julia Pierce, Sharon Ponte, Linda Rollyson, Elaine Skypala, Karen Snyder, Peter Soderberg, Robbie Stanley, Barbara Stirling, Jim Sullivan, Sharon Sullivan, Jan Waters, Bill Whitney, Pat Witschonke and Ross Witschonke.

All have given generously of their time, talents and creativity to help Suncoast raise the money to build a desperately needed modern, safe and comfortable facility. Right now, many of the sheltered animals are in quarters with no air-conditioning. The staff and volunteers work tirelessly to assure that animals are sheltered humanely.

Sponsored by Englewood Bank & Trust and the Suncoast Humane Society, “Rescue Me!” is designed to raise awareness in an engaging way. While you enjoy the show, enjoy a complimentary glass of wine. With only two performances on one night, don’t wait to get tickets. General seating is $35 a ticket. Call 941-474-7884 ext 422 for tickets today.

“Rescue Me!” It’s an event you’ll always remember. Tickets go on sale this Friday outside the Post Office.