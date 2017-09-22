Reports from the north end, downtown show positive things

■ BY SUE ERWIN

After days of waiting out the storm – and even more days without electricity – businesses in Boca Grande are open again and serving customers.

Brian and John Corcoran of Boca Grande Vacations and Scott Peterson, Association Manager at Boca Grande North said the community fared well during the storm, considering that some areas of the island were hit harder than others.

“We had full power and internet service as of Monday morning and it did not appear that we lost power for any significant duration during the storm,” Brain said. “Structurally the buildings are fine. There was some water intrusion on a few lanais and entrance landings. All docks and boats on lifts were in excellent condition.”

The Boca Grande North community consists of 84 condos and 58 boat slips.

“We lost a few lost roof shingles, but not many,” Brain said. “The tennis court fence was damaged pretty good. The gulf side trash enclosure had some damage. The A-B (bayside) building gate had some damage. A handful of trees were pushed over or lost branches and of course we had tree debris all over. The gulf side beach will likely require some sand replenishment.”

The management and staff at the Boca Grande Club are happy to report that while Irma gave the community quite a blow from a landscaping point of view, with some downed fences and a few ripped canopies, they are grateful they did not have any serious issues to deal with and have been busy cleaning up the property.

Nat Italiano, owner of Italiano Insurance Services, Inc., said losses from the hurricane were minimal, compared to other storms in the past.

“We had a tremendous amount of damage to trees and shrubs and some fences came down, but most of it was estimated to cost far less to repair than paying the homeowner’s deductible,” he said.

Three homes on the island had flooding issues, but Italiano said those same homes already had flooding problems recently due to heavy rains.

“We were very lucky – it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

The Friends of the Johann Fust Library are happy to report that their doors are open once again, and the library is fully operational. The building sustained no damage, and staff safeguarded all antiquities, rare books and shell collections before the storm.

“Many thanks to the team of people who helped us prepare for the storm and then to put everything back together, and to Pete Sanger who found us a generator so we could keep fans and dehumidifiers going.”