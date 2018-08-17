Red tide public meeting scheduled for August 24

■ STAFF REPORT

On Friday, Aug. 24 the public is invited to a red tide forum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Rd. in Englewood.

Featured speakers include algae scientist Garrett “Captain Planet Project” Stuart, South Florida Clean Water Movement Co-founder John Heim and Dr. Richard Pierce, associate vice president for research and senior scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Panel members will include Heim, Pierce and Stuart, as well as Josh Greer of West Wall Outfitters, Dr. Robin Jenkins of the Peace River Wildlife Center, Environmental Manager for Sarasota County John Ryan and Capt. Van Hubbard, outdoor writer and conservationist.

This event will host several qualified presenters who have been “deep in the red tide trenches” along with other concerned citizens and local business owners.

Free information tables will be present from several local conservation and educational groups.

This Red Tide meeting is produced strictly on a 100 percent volunteer basis; no monies have been collected or distributed, nor will any funds be collected at any time in relation to this meeting. The hosting facility was donated by the Englewood Event Center.

No reservations are required. The doors open to the pubic at 6 p.m. The maximum capacity of the room is 720 people, who will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Once capacity has reached, the doors must be closed due to fire code restrictions.

This event will be professionally recorded and provided to the public within a few days after the event.