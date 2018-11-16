■ STAFF REPORT

Learn about Florida red tide blooms during a Boca Grande red tide forum featuring scientists, university professors and wildlife rehabilitators.

The free public forum, co-hosted by Mote Marine Laboratory and the Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS), will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 in the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium, followed by a reception with light bites and wine in the Woman’s Club room. Speakers from Mote, Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) University of South Florida (USF) and Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program (CHNEP) will each give a 10- to 15-minute presentation and then participate in a 20-minute panel discussion.

The event is free. RSVP is not required but is encouraged. Any updates will be posted at mote.org/boca.

These and many other questions will be discussed with the goal of educating and empowering residents, including returning seasonal residents seeking to catch up on this summer’s red tide happenings.