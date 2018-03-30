Recollecting the Great Seashell Hunt of 2018 with BIPS

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Barrier Island Parks Society, in partnership with Florida Park Service, hosted the annual Great Seashell Hunt, island style, on Wednesday, March 28. The event was packed with 50 kids aged 2 through 12, their parents and several others.

Barrier Island Parks Society Executive Director Sharon McKenzie gave an educational presentation on barrier island seashells.

Afterwards, McKenzie and Park Ranger Ruth Fletcher led the children out onto the beach for an exciting seashell hunt adventure. Kids searched for specially colored seashells along the beach and exchanged them for prizes and toys.

Proceeds from the event support the mission of the Barrier Island Parks Society, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization on the island that supports four local barrier island state parks (Gasparilla, Cayo Costa, Don Pedro and Stump Pass), offers educational programs and operates and manages the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum and the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse.

Contact BIPS at 964-0060 to reserve your spot or go to barrierislandparkssociety.org.