Are you ready for ‘Taste’? Make sure you get your tickets soon!

Tickets are being sold right now for the 2018 Taste of Boca Grande event, supporting the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boca Bay Pass Club, this is one of the most popular social and culinary events of the Boca Grande social season.

Food and drink from 19 local restaurants will be featured under large tents, as well as music from the Brett Foreman Band.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at The BRC Group LLC (964-8180), The Boca Bay Pass Club (964-0769), The Boca Beacon (964-2995), The Boca Grande Club (964-2211) and Michael Saunders & Company, (964-2000).

This is the 16th year for this event and tickets sell quickly, so don’t miss your chance.