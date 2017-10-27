Are you ready to sing your heart out?

■ STAFF REPORT

Join the Royal Palm Players at the Boca Grande Community Center on Friday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m. as the third year of “Grande Glee” begins. This year’s theme is going to be fun. FUN! It’s the keyword in the attitude of the songs will be working on.

What does that mean? Well, just pick an upbeat, up-tempo song that you love humming. Here’s a simple test to see if your song is FUN!

Ask yourself these questions:

• Does it make you smile when you hear it?

• Does it make you want to dance or move to the beat?

• Do you want to sing it out loud while your driving your golf cart?

• Do you imagine yourself performing it to a cheering audience?

The song you pick should evoke those happy feelings in you, your back-up singers and your audience. From Broadway show tunes to rock ‘n roll to uplifting gospel, the choice is yours. Grande Glee has made quite an impression on our community, and the group has been asked to participate in many events this year – as a group or as individuals – so there will be plenty of chances to sing your heart out. The season ends with our Grande Glee concert in April. In two years the program has gained a big audience and this year should be even better and even more FUN because FUN! the theme.