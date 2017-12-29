Punta Gorda Airport passenger traffic increases in November

To the Editor:

The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced the total passenger count for the twelve months ending Nov. 30, 2017 is 1,368,754. The Punta Gorda Airport passenger count for November 2017 was 110,097. This is a 14.46 percent increase in passenger traffic from November 2016, when there were 96,188 passengers.

In November, there were 55,140 departing passengers and 54,957 arriving passengers. This is the second month in a row that the Punta Gorda Airport increased in passenger traffic since the decrease in September due to Hurricane Irma. Before the hurricane the Punta Gorda Airport increased passenger traffic for 47 consecutive months. A total of 376 Allegiant Air flights landed at the Punta Gorda Airport in November 2017.

It is encouraging to see a positive trend start again with our passenger traffic. Our streak of 47 straight months of growth, up until the hurricane, was a great run. We continue to work hard at the Charlotte County Airport Authority to keep airline ticket prices low. With all of the new routes Allegiant has added, I am confident we’ll see our passenger traffic grow even larger in the coming months.

James W. Herston

CCAA Board of Commissioners Chair