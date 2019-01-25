Pro Tennis Expo starts Wednesday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Professional Tennis Exhibition Series will be held every Wednesday at 3:30 pm at Boca Grande Club from January 30th to March 6th. Sixteen of the area’s top professional men and women will be competing. Matches will be open to the public, with a $5 donation requested from each spectator to help support the Suncoast Humane Society. The Series starts with the first women’s semifinal match with Boca Grande Club’s Karin Miller, six-time Series participant Tatiana Soldatova, 2016 Series Champion Jess Steck and defending Series Champion Eva Raszkiewicz. There will be an article in the Boca Beacon reviewing the exhibitions each week. Please email jen@bocagrandeclub.com for more information about the exhibitions. The Series schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, January 30 at 3:30 pm: Women’s Semifinal #1

Karin Miller, Jess Steck, Tatiana Soldatova, Eva Raszkiewicz;

Wednesday, February 6 at 3:30 pm: Men’s Semifinal #1

Adam Zastempowski, Nacho Pulido, John Janes, Garrett Lakey;

Wednesday, February 13 at 3:30 pm: Women’s Semifinal #2

Jen Fiers, Gyorgyi Zsiros, Mara Schmidt, Michelle Larcher de Brito;

Wednesday, February 20 at 3:30 pm: Men’s Semifinal #2

Sam Johnston, Luke Andreae, Nate Griffin, Adrian Moghina;

Wednesday, February 27 at 3:30 pm: Women’s Final, TBD;

Wednesday, March 6 at 3:30 pm: Men’s Final,TBD.