Placida Art Market to open

Featured News, The News
September 29, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Placida Art Market to open

■ STAFF REPORT

The Placida Art Market will begin its ninth year of shows on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a new and unique group of artists and craftsmen represented.

All work displayed at the Art Market is original and created by the people displaying it.

All media, including painting, printmaking, drawing, watercolor, traditional studio art and sculpture, are represented, as well as jewelry.

Shows will be held each Saturday from October 21 through April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in displaying your art at the Placida Art Market, contact Garry Albritton at (941) 698-0603.

The Placida Art Market is held on The Fishery property just off the island, 13020 Fishery Rd., Placida.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post