Placida Art Market to open

■ STAFF REPORT

The Placida Art Market will begin its ninth year of shows on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a new and unique group of artists and craftsmen represented.

All work displayed at the Art Market is original and created by the people displaying it.

All media, including painting, printmaking, drawing, watercolor, traditional studio art and sculpture, are represented, as well as jewelry.

Shows will be held each Saturday from October 21 through April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in displaying your art at the Placida Art Market, contact Garry Albritton at (941) 698-0603.

The Placida Art Market is held on The Fishery property just off the island, 13020 Fishery Rd., Placida.