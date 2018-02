■ STAFF REPORT

Looking for a fun way to spend Sunday evening? Tickets are still available, so think about joining the the Grammy-nominated Pine Leaf Boys Cajun band and the Boca Grande Historial Society for a rockin’ evening on the Community Center grounds.

The band starts playing at 7:30 p.m., and an Italian dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $85 and available at the door of the Crowninshield House.

Call 964-1600 or go to bocagrandehistorialsociety.com for more information.

Party on!